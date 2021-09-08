Qtum Price Reaches $11.89 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $729.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00025887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,714,578 coins and its circulating supply is 98,680,775 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

