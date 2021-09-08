Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $326.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $209.53 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

