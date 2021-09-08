Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

