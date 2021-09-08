Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $497,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

