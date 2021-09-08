Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 87,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.