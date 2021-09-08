Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 138 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $263.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $219.72 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

