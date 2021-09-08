Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,195 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 231,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.