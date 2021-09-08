Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce sales of $86.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $391.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $419,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,342 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

