Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.78. 1,399,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

