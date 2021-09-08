Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 793 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

