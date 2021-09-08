Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 24,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,003. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.