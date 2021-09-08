Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $6.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,186. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.10 and its 200-day moving average is $262.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.