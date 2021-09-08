Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 197,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,924,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

