Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.02. 66,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

