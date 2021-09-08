QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $28,954.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

