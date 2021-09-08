RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

