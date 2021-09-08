RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
