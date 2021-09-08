RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RadNet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RadNet by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

