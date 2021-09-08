RAI Finance Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $30.40 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.21 or 0.07215853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.02 or 0.99446218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00724470 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

