Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.43

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

RAIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

