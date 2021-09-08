Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Range Resources worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

