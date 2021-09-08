Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.15. Range Resources shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 44,496 shares.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

