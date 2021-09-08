Rarible Price Hits $24.42 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $24.42 or 0.00052514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $116.05 million and $21.05 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00152085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00723142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,752,373 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars.

