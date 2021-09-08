Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,346.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $8,346.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00130084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00180864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.19 or 0.07154107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.05 or 0.99967805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00716781 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

