Raymond James Raises NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$7.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE:NXE opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

