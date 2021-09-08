RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCI Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 6,086.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

