ReapChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $6.62 million and $338,277.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00151370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00727706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043046 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

