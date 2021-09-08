Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Regal Beloit stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.
Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
Regal Beloit Company Profile
Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
