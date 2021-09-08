Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.14. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

