Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

