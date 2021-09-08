Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,956 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

