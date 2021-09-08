Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

