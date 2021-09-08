Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

