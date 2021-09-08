Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,643 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

