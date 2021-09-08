Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2,883.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,444,326 shares of company stock valued at $184,744,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

