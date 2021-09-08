Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

