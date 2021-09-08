ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 34,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,866. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

