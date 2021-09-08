Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

