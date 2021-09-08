Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $55.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.13.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

