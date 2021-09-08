Reviewing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exelixis and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 76.10%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 307.27%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 6.23 $111.78 million $0.35 55.77 Opthea $60,000.00 6,032.81 -$11.10 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exelixis beats Opthea on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

