Reviewing Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holicity and Daseke’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.45 billion 0.40 $4.10 million $0.52 17.98

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Holicity and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75

Daseke has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than Holicity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25%

Summary

Daseke beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

