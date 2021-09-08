Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

