Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,953 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 55,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of 3D Systems worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,669.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

