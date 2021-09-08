Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,060 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Adient worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 632,360 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 413,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $14,813,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1,794.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

