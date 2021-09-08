Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,133 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

