Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,224 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

