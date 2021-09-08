Ripio Credit Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197,169.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $15.75 million and $197,169.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00115392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

