RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

