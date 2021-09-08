Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RBN stock opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.15. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Robinson alerts:

About Robinson

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.