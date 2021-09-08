Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RBN stock opened at GBX 103.75 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.15. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Robinson
