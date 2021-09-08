Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHHBY stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

