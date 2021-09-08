Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $102,092.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00163683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00717357 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

