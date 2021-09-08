Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RKLY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

